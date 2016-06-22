Scott Morrison is getting flamed on Twitter for saying his beliefs on marriage attract hate speech

Scott Morrison. Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty Images.

Scott Morrison is getting a pasting on Twitter after saying in an interview that he could relate to the “hate speech” endured by the LGBTI community because he had been the target of a similar kind of vitriol for his conservative views on marriage.

In an interview on ABC’s Radio National Breakfast program with Fran Kelly, he said some of the attacks on him were similar to what has been endured by Labor MP and prominent marriage equality advocate Penny Wong.

Here’s how Morrison responded when Kelly asked about Wong’s concern that a plebiscite may have ramifications for the LGBTI community.

I respect Penny’s fears that she has raised. Equally, there are many who have a different view to Penny and to others over what should happen to same-sex marriage. I have a different view to that and people have strong religious views, they have also been subject to quite strong hate speech as well. It is not confined to one side of the debate. That said, I have a bigger view of the Australian people more broadly which says we can once and for all deal with this issue where everybody gets their say.

He said he understood Wong’s fears because he has personally experienced hatred and bigotry for his own views.

I know it from personal experience. I have been exposed to that sort of hatred and bigotry for the views I have taken from others who have a different view to me but I think the best way is for all of us to have a say on this, deal with it and move on.

The problem with Morrison’s logic, immediately called out by some, is that being gay isn’t a political position.

Yeah i'm sorry Scott Morrison, but the criticism you receive does not equal the discrimination LGBTIQ people get for merely existing. — Bill Posters (@Aqualec) June 22, 2016

He faces discrimination for his views. LGBTI face discrimination due to who we are. LNP dont get it #auspol https://t.co/FVWuqlgMD7 via @smh — Rob Roy (@robroy1985) June 22, 2016

Views can be changed, sexuality cannot. I can't believe this is even a discussion now. https://t.co/gkh3T8uhrF — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) June 22, 2016

Wong, 47, entered federal politics in 2002 representing South Australia in the Senate. Not only is the first Asian-born member of an Australian cabinet, she is the first female openly-gay Australian federal politician.

During her time on the political stage she has positioned herself as a champion of difficult portfolios such as finance and water, as well as taking a strong stand on marriage equality.

She is the mother of two children with her partner Sophie.

Here’s some more of what people are saying on Twitter about Morrison’s comments.

Won't somebody stop and think of the relentless bigotry cis, white, wealthy, straight men of the world face? #auspol https://t.co/mlLrBsRzkE — David Alexander (@davidFalexander) June 22, 2016

Scott Morrison, once again proving he enjoys a delusional level of white male privilege.#auspol #ausvotes — Previously on Life and Other Catastrophes. (@lukeyook) June 21, 2016

Ok @ScottMorrisonMP, you can have apology for all the "bigotry" you've endured & in return #LGBTI ppl get equal rights then. Cool? #ausvotes — Kirk (@kackles74) June 21, 2016

When was the last time a member of Hillsong was beaten up or killed for being a member @ScottMorrisonMP #ausvotes #auspol — Samuel (@Sp00kD) June 21, 2016

Seems @TheFeedSBS has a fight on its hands for Douche of the Week. Will it be #EddieMcGuire or @ScottMorrisonMP? #ausvotes #TheFeedSBS — Still #NotABot Robin (@mahootna2) June 21, 2016

There really is no way to describe the lack of awareness in Scott Morrison’s comments.There is, but it wouldn't meet community standards — Geoff Pearson (@GCobber99) June 21, 2016

The government pledged $160 million to the same-sex marriage plebiscite in the federal budget in May.

A “yes” vote by the public in favour of legalising same-sex marriage would result in changes to the Marriage Act by the end of the year meaning that same sex marriage could be legal in Australia as early as 2017.

