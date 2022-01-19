Getty Images

Visa fees for international students and backpackers will be waived from Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

The temporary measure was designed to attract more workers to fill critical staff shortages caused by COVID-19.

Further tweaks to COVID-19 isolation rules remain under consideration, Morrison added.

Australia will temporarily waive the visa application fees for international students and backpackers, in a move Prime Minister Scott Morrison hopes will address workforce shortages across the country.

Speaking in Canberra on Wednesday morning, Morrison revealed the $630 student visa application fee will be waived for eight weeks from today.

Working backpackers will have their visa application fees wiped for the next 12 weeks.

The announcement comes as critical industries struggle to retain staff through the latest COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced tens of thousands of workers to isolate after exposure to the virus.

Waiving those visa application fees is a “thank you” to international students and backpackers “for coming back and continuing to choose Australia,” Morrison said.

“But we also want them to come here and be able to be filling some of these critical workforce shortages, particularly those who are working and being trained in healthcare, aged care, those types of sectors. That will be incredibly helpful,” he said.

The tweaks follow last week’s update to temporary visa rules, allowing visa holders to work more hours than under normal conditions.

While New South Wales and Victoria allow fully vaccinated overseas arrivals to enter without quarantining, Queensland still imposes a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

When questioned on whether the jurisdiction could lose out on the immediate benefits of the new visa policy, Morrison said he would “encourage” states to assess their own quarantine rules.

Altogether, the federal government expects the scheme will cost $55 million, including a $3 million Tourism Australia campaign designed to lure international backpackers.

Such a campaign faces strong headwinds due to Australia’s high COVID-19 infection rate.

International health bodies have now taken notice, with the US Center for Disease Control adding Australia to its Level 4 travel advisory list for the first time on Wednesday.

Changes to isolation rules still under consideration

The plan to reimburse international students and backpackers comes as federal leaders and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), which guides the nation’s public health response, weigh further changes to the nation’s isolation requirements.

When asked if Australia would consider reducing its close contact isolation period from seven days to five, in line with the UK, Morrison said it’s “certainly not off the table and if they’re safe to do, and I think that would make a lot of sense”.

“It is still being considered by the AHPPC, the medical expert panel,” he added. “It’s been a regular item of

review, and when the medical advice is that we can safely do that, then I think you can expect that we will.”

Morrison brushes off rapid antigen test shortage criticism

As the government reveals novel plans to ease the current workplace crunch, Australian unions continue to campaign for the widespread distribution of rapid antigen tests (RAT) and N95 face masks to workers facing the outbreak.

Morrison dismissed those calls, saying existing RAT supplies should be channeled towards priority workforces like the health, aged care and meat processing sectors.

“It is not the medical advice for rapid antigen testing to be a requirement for a safe workplace broadly across the Australian economy,” he said.

“And seeking to impose that would not only frustrate the supplies, but it would impose further burdens on our employers at a time when we’re seeking to ensure that our economy can push through.”

As workplaces call out for broader access to RATs, the prime minister also brushed away suggestions the government could have done more to secure rapid tests before the Omicron wave.

“I understand that those rapid antigen test shortages have been a great frustration but a lot of these comments are made with hindsight, not foresight,” Morrison said.