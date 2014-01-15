Scott Morrison Has Canceled His Weekly Briefing On Asylum Seekers

Immigration minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Getty

Australia’s immigration minister Scott Morrison has told The ABC he will no longer hold a weekly press conference on the arrival of asylum seekers.

The briefings, which had not been held since December 20, were causing a lot of debate over the public’s right to information. Journalists’ questions were repeatedly ignored for “operational reasons.”

Rather than the weekly press conference a statement will be issued, unless there is something significant to report.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott had earlier defended his government’s policy, comparing Australia’s fight against people smugglers to a war.

There is more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.