Scott Morrison Has Canceled His Weekly Briefing On Asylum Seekers

Australia’s immigration minister Scott Morrison has told The ABC he will no longer hold a weekly press conference on the arrival of asylum seekers.
The briefings, which had not been held since December 20, were causing a lot of debate over the public’s right to information. Journalists’ questions were repeatedly ignored for “operational reasons.”
Rather than the weekly press conference a statement will be issued, unless there is something significant to report.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott had earlier defended his government’s policy, comparing Australia’s fight against people smugglers to a war.
