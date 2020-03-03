Scott Morrison says he has spoken with supermarket bosses to ensure shelves remain stocked despite coronavirus panic buying

Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Scott Morrison has personally spoken with the bosses of Coles and Woolworths seeking assurances their supermarkets will not run low on essential supplies as panic buying begins to break out across the country.

The Prime Minister urged people not to panic, saying supplies were guaranteed. He said everybody should exercise common sense and rely on official information sources, not internet rumours and speculation.

“I can understand the anxiety out there in the community. That is why it is important to get information from the trusted official sources,” Mr Morrison said.

“That is what I have suggested whether it is through the information line (1800 020 080), the incident response centre, not to be responding to what I have seen, some wildly speculative reports out there,” he said. “That is not helping anybody.”

“There are a lot of commonsense things people can do and how they go about their daily interactions.

Twenty-one of the 34 people in Australia infected with the new coronavirus have fully recovered from the illness, while a 20-year-old University of Queensland student became the latest confirmed case on Tuesday.

“You can continue to go about your daily business. I am looking forward to getting to places of mass gathering, particularly if it involves my football team playing, or going to kids’ concerts or doing any of these things.

“Australians should continue to go about their lives and our normal way and just exercise common sense. In the same way that you would during a severe winter season where there may have been an outbreak of influenza or something like that.”

Mr Morrison said he had also asked the ACCC to relax restrictions so Coles and Woolworths, if necessary, could join forces to guarantee essential supplies.

Banks warned to ‘do the right thing’

Mr Morrison also warned the big banks to “do the right thing by Australians ” and pass on any Reserve Bank interest rate cut later today.

He invoked Qantas’ special flights to evacuate Australians from virus hotspots in China to heap pressure on the banks.

“This is the same callout, on behalf of all Australians,” Mr Morrison told reporters.

“If the Reserve Bank moves today … I would expect they would do the right thing by those Australians … just like Qantas did their bit, and that they would follow through,” Mr Morrison said.

The prime minister noted that of the 75 basis points reduction in official rates since the last election, 70 basis points have been passed through to consumers.

“So while not all of those rate cuts were passed on by the banks, and you know my view on that, I applaud Australian consumers are taking matters into their own hands and making sure that they get a better deal,” Mr Morrison said.

“There is no doubt that if the bank were to take a decision today on cash rates that the government would absolutely expect the four big banks to come to the table and to do their bit in supporting Australians as we go through the impact of the coronavirus,” he said.

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

