Google Will Triple In Three Years

Scott Kurnit stopped by our office the other day, and we asked him about the future of Google. Scott’s a New York-based tech investor, the founder of About.com, and an investor in our parent company.



What does Scott think about Google? He thinks the stock can triple in the next 5 years.

Why?

* Google Voice (GrandCentral) can be huge if implemented properly.

* Google Wave, given early previews, can be a replacement for some of the things we do now with email.

* Google Android can be huge.

Scott believes each of these products and services could be as big as Google’s current business. (Whoah).



