Scott Kurnit (entreprenuer, tech investor, founder of About.com, and TBI investor) sat down with us to talk about the three keys to his success:



* Going where other people don’t understand you can go.

* Tolerance for people telling you you’re crazy.

* Hire great, curious people; the jockeys who can switch horses.



