The Unusual Career Path Of Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman

Scott Heiferman, the co-founder and CEO of Meetup, a social networking site that connects people who want to make friends the old fashioned way, in person and offline, hasn’t had a typical entrepreneurial career.

After selling his first company in 1999, he went to work at McDonalds for a few weeks to get back in touch with the real world.

The idea for Meetup came in the aftermath of September 11th, when he decided that people needed a tool to find and form communities around the things that they loved.

Business Insider’s Lindsay Dunn put together this infographic on the journey he’s taken from Homewood, Illinois to the New York startup world:

Business Insider

