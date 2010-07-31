How I Started Charging For What I Used To Give Away Free And Got Away With It

Scott Heiferman‘s company, Meetup, has a new product out called Meetup Everywhere.



“It’s about making one tweet or one blog post and saying ‘Hey, go meet up with each other,’ and give them that one link to meetup.com/whatever,” explains Heiferman.

People do have the desire to talk about something they’re passionate about with other people, and organisations can summon their consumers/audience together to talk about their product or cause by just providing a ‘meetup’ link.

This services is free, but Meetup has radically changed its business model to charging fees for organising other meetings. Watch Scott discuss how a paid service model affected his company and turned inot an eight-figure revenue.

Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Scott Heiferman

Don’t Miss…

– Scott Heiferman: Why I Smashed An iPad With A Sledgehammer

– Foursquare CEO: “Check-In” Functionality Will Be A Commodity

– Groupon For Dudes? We Hear You, Says CEO

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.