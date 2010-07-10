Why I Smashed An iPad With A Sledgehammer

Meetup co-founder & CEO Scott Heiferman recently smashed an iPad on-stage with a sledgehammer. But why?
“I love Apple, I love the Internet, I love screens,” says Heiferman. “I’m a little afraid that we’re getting, at least speaking for myself, way too addicted to the screen.”
Basically, it’s OK to get rid of a screen even if you’re an Apple fan boy like Scott Heiferman is.
Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Scott Heiferman
Don’t Miss…
– The Small Pool Of Smart VCs In New York Has Expanded
– MLB.com’s Awesome Online TV — Now On The iPad — Is Putting Everyone To Shame
– What Do People REALLY Think Of… The Apple Tablet? (Pre-iPad Release)
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: CLICK HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.