Why I Smashed An iPad With A Sledgehammer

Meetup co-founder & CEO Scott Heiferman recently smashed an iPad on-stage with a sledgehammer. But why?



“I love Apple, I love the Internet, I love screens,” says Heiferman. “I’m a little afraid that we’re getting, at least speaking for myself, way too addicted to the screen.”

Basically, it’s OK to get rid of a screen even if you’re an Apple fan boy like Scott Heiferman is.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

