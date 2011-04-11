Scott Hall Makes Strange Wrestling Appearance

Scott Hall is back in the news after a disturbing appearance at Top Rope Promotions which saw Hall stumbling in the ring, looking sloppy, and slurring his words. The night ended in the hospital with another chapter written in the never ending saga of turmoil known as the Scott Hall story. Check out the video on the CCB and see for yourself what went down with the former “Razor Ramon.”



The disappointing news comes a week after Scott Hall kept himself away from the 2011 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It wouldn’t have been just any appearance for the former Razor Ramon. The appearance would have put Hall back in the headlines as part of The Kliq reunion following Shawn Michaels‘ induction speech. Instead, Hall decided to wait a week to make news of his own.

The saga started last week when word spread that Scott Hall overdosed and had to be taken to a hospital. A public relations rep for Hall immediately disputed the news with a press release. A rep from the promotion released a press release stating that Hall was indeed hospitalized Wednesday, but for extremely low blood pressure and not the rumoured overdose.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.