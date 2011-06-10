PICTURES: Inside The Abandoned U.S. Navy Ships Of San Francisco Bay

San Francisco photographer Scott Haefner couldn’t resist the pull of the Navy’s mothballed fleet sitting in San Francisco Bay. Having served in four wars, the ships were about to be towed out for scrapping when Haefner decided to act.



Gathering up a few of his friends, he rigged a car battery to an electric motor on a leaky rubber raft and sneaked aboard the ships one weekend at a time.

Sleeping during the day and exploring at night, the group generally crashed in the captains quarters and stayed below deck during daylight. Still they were almost caught on several occasions when surprise weekend crews were dispatched to speed up the dismantling.

“Luckily we always saw or heard them before they saw us,” Haefner tells the Daily Mail.



The result of the teams effort is a series of vivid images that captured the fleet before it disappeared forever.

Photo: Scott Haefner

Photo: Scott Haefner

Photo: Scott Haefner

Check out more of Haefners pictures at his website.

