The NYU professor who predicted WeWork's failed IPO says college is about to change forever — and expensive schools could close for good

Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the author of “The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google,” spends a lot of time thinking about the future.

For starters, he predicted Amazon’s Whole Foods acquisition a month before it happened. He also was one of the first to say WeWork was headed for trouble with its initial public offering.

Now he thinks higher education is about to be shaken up like never before.

In an interview with Business Insider’s Sara Silverstein earlier this month, Galloway said the second-most-disreputable industry after healthcare right now is education. He said that the top institutions could see a “dip” and come back stronger but that many second-tier universities may never reopen.

“You’re going to see a lot of universities, whether it’s a university like Drexel or Pace or even a Fordham, I think schools like that may never reopen,” he said. “We’re about to see the disruption in education we’ve been predicting for decades.”

In some ways, the colleges have already seen significant change. The coronavirus pandemic has forced colleges and universities across the nation to go fully remote, taking lectures and labs online through video chats and shared documents. And many students aren’t happy. Some, including those at Indiana University, Purdue University, the University of Michigan, George Washington University, Boston University, and Brown University, have sued their colleges, seeking tuition reimbursement.

This might just be the beginning.

“We in academia have lost the script and see ourselves now as luxury brands as opposed to public servants,” he said, citing high costs and rising debt among young people.

“But here’s the thing, the jig is up. People are recognising that a bunch of Zoom classes without the campus experience is not worth $US18,000, much less $US58,000 or $US68,000,” he added.

Most colleges and universities depend on tuition and room and board from semester to semester, Christina Paxson, the president of Brown University, wrote in a New York Times op-ed article.

“Remaining closed in the fall means losing as much as half of our revenue,” she said.

In other words, if many studentsdefer=”defer”a semester or a year, things could drastically change.

A growing number of colleges are facing serious financial problems, The Boston Globe reported. Before the pandemic, 13 higher-education institutions in New England faced financial peril and were in danger of closing within six years, according to research by Edmit, a Boston-based college-advising company, cited by The Globe. Now that has jumped to 25.

The president of Wells College in Aurora, New York, recently said in a statement to the college community that if the college didn’t receive payments for room and board for the fall semester, it would be forced to close.

Inside Higher Ed reported last week that colleges were seeing an uptick in questions about deferment.

Galloway said he expected it to be “a terrible year for the end consumer, as we, as academics, try to maintain this hallucination that we can continue to charge what we’re charging for a totally substandard experience via Zoom.”

He encouraged students who are about to start their undergraduate program or a business-school program this fall to take a gap year.

