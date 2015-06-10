NYU professor says millennials are 'hands down' the 'most talented generation'

NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway can’t say enough good things about millennials.

On this week’s Masters in Business podcast with Bloomberg’s Barry Ritholtz, Galloway says that despite their flaws, millennials are,”the most talented generation I’ve ever worked with. Hands down.”

Galloway, who in addition to teaching at NYU also runs market research firm L2, said that at L2 the average employee is around 26 years old. Said another way: it’s a company just full of millennials.

And while there are some quirks with the offspring of Baby Boomers — for instance, a millennial in a first job might request to have a “career talk” with the boss, an unthinkable request a generation ago — millennials are, in Galloway’s view, talented, focused, and more creative than any generation that has come before them.

“There’s a lot of media attention on the negative side of millennials,” Galloway told Ritholtz, “but the reality is they’re more talented than you and I were at that age. The tools they have grown up with, the skills they have garnered, just some of these kids are exceptional. We wouldn’t put up with this otherwise.”

Galloway adds: “The reason they can demand more of a balance in their life, the reason they can demand talks around their career, the reason they can demand wanting to know what is the larger role their job plays in the world is because a lot of these kids are outstanding.”

Maturity, Galloway concedes, can’t really be taught, and so some of the political dynamics surrounding millennials simply being the new kids on the block will persist. But having grown up online with ready access to tons of information, millennials are, ultimately, valuable members of the workforce.

As Galloway puts it: “It’s going to be inspiring to see what they’re able to build over the next 10 or 15 years.”

