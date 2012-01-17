Scott Forstall Is Apple's 'CEO In Waiting'

Adam Lashinsky’s new book, “Inside Apple,” has pegged mobile software head Scott Forstall as the guy to replace Tim Cook when the time comes, reports Fortune.



“He’s a sharp, down-to-earth, and talented engineer, and a more-than-decent presenter. He’s the total package,” said one entrepreneur about Forstall.

As for the less flattering side of things, Lashinsky writes that Forstall “wears his ambition in plainer view than the typical Apple executive. He blatantly accumulated influence in recent years, including, it is whispered, when Jobs was on medical leave.”

We could see Steve Jobs doing the same type of thing himself.

Lashinsky’s book comes out next week.

