REPORT: Scott Forstall Refused To apologise For The Apple Maps Mess

Apple’s iOS leader Scott Forstall is out, and one of the main reasons for his departure is Apple’s mapping software.

When Apple released its own maps earlier this year it was widely ridiculed for being inaccurate and deficient. Forstall was in charge of the maps app.

The maps were so bad that Tim Cook Apple’s CEO was forced to issue an apology.

Forstall may not have been forced out just because Apple maps were bad. It could also be that he was unwilling to take responsibility for it.

Adam Lashinsky at Fortune says, “I also heard that Forstall refused to sign the letter apologizing for the mapping fiasco, sealing his fate at Apple.”

If this is true, it’s devastating. It’s not that hard to issue an apology. The only thing that would stop Forstall is pride.

