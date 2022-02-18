Scott Eastwood turned down the ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel after getting advice from his father, Clint Eastwood

Scott Eastwood (right) in ‘Suicide Squad.’ Warner Bros.

Eastwood explained why he turned down more “Suicide Squad” movies after being in the 2016 movie.

He told Insider he was offered a three-picture deal, but little money.

Eastwood said he turned to his dad, Clint Eastwood, for advice and ultimately passed.

Scott Eastwood starred in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” as “GQ” Edwards, one of the bad-ass military members who fights alongside Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and a collection of DC Comic villains to save the day.

Eastwood said he was almost in the sequel, but after a chat with his legendary father, Clint Eastwood, he ended up passing on a three-picture deal Warner Bros. offered him.

“They didn’t want to pay me any money for those next movies and … they didn’t have another script for the other movie, so I didn’t know what I was going to be signing myself up for,” Eastwood told Insider.

So, in need of some advice, Eastwood said he called his dad.

(L-R) Clint and Scott Eastwood. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“I said, ‘They don’t want to pay me,'” Eastwood said, recalling the conversation he had with the four-time Oscar winner. “He said, ‘If it feels like they really need you and if it’s a good part, then do it. If not, then don’t.’

“I didn’t have the answer to those questions at that time. I wasn’t going to have the answers, and they were pressuring me. So ultimately it didn’t happen,” he added.

Warner Bros. did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Eastwood also said he was not happy that a lot of his scenes in the movie were left on the cutting room floor.

The actor said after making the 2014 World War II movie “Fury” with Ayer, the director called Eastwood to come onboard “Suicide Squad.”

Will Smith and Margot Robbie in ‘Suicide Squad.’ Warner Bros./Clay Enos/TM & DC Comics

“He basically was like, ‘Come on this journey with me. I’m going to make you look like a badass. I’m going to make your character pop,'” Eastwood said of Ayer’s pitch to him. “I didn’t even know what the character was at the time.”

What resulted was Eastwood’s character being a bit player among the megastars like Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto who were in the movie.

“I have talked to David, and I know my character got a lot more love in the Ayer cut,” Eastwood said, referring to the now-infamous version of the movie that was never released.

Passing on doing the sequel likely went in Eastwood’s favor. Most of the characters from Ayer’s movie who returned for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” in 2021 were killed off.