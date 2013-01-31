It Costs Millions Of Dollars To Live Like Scott Disick

Scott Disick with the mother of his two children, Kourtney Kardashian.

Photo: Getty

Reality TV star Scott Disick may wake up with a shower and end the day with “Seinfeld” re-runs like the rest of us, but in between those two activities he leads a multi-million dollar life of luxury.



The three cars he chooses between to drive every day alone cost $1,200,000. Add another million for the watch around his wrist, not to mention his dapper, designer wardrobe.

Disick recently opened up to Haute Living magazine to reveal his pricey daily routine. Some highlights:

10:30 AM: I moisturize with Crème de la Mer. [which retails for $150 an ounce.]

11 AM: I prepare an outfit with a fine luxurious blend of the best fabrics out there on the market today, a bespoke suit from Savile Row or Tom Ford. [Tom Ford suit are sold for around $5,000.]

11:45 AM: I choose an important shoe to go with the outfit. [Designer loafers from Neiman Marcus can be priced up to $2,350.]

Patek Philippe watches sell for millions of dollars.

Photo: patek.com

12 PM: My biggest choice of the day is the wristwatch. If the day is professional … a Patek Philippe. If my day seems more relaxed I will just wear a Rolex. If I know I have an event to go to and I want to be a little flashy I will wear one of my completely flawless diamond Jacob and Co. watches. [A Patek Philippe watch can cost anywhere from $25K – $11 million!]

The Rolls Royce coupe convertible costs around $500K.

Photo: Cargurus.com

12:30 PM: Another hard decision comes to hand: picking the right vehicle for the day. If it’s a nice day and the sun is out, I will take my Rolls Royce Drophead Convertible. If I’m in a sportier mood, I will take my 458 Ferrari. But if I’m just looking to lay back and enjoy my day, I will take my Bentley Mulsanne. [A 2013 Rolls Royce Phantom drophead coupe convertible will put you back nearly $500K, 458 Ferrari nearly $300K and the Bentley Mulsanne nearly $400K — that’s $1,200,000!]1-6 PM: Most of my work is done on the phone … I’m sure a lot of people have no idea what it is that I do. The truth is I work in various industries. I have done a lot of private label manufacturing in the nutrition biz and have raised money for startup companies. I tend to invest money into nightlife businesses the friends of mine that are involved in nightclubs and what not.

Photo: Robert Libetti/Business Insider

7 PM: I have dinner with my family. [A steak dinner at an L.A. hotspot like BOA, which Disick frequents, costs at least $40 — just for an entrée.]10 PM: Every night I unwind by watching old reruns of “Seinfeld.” [Priceless.]

To read Disick’s full daily itinerary, check out the Haute Living article here >

