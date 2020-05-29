Scott Disick and Sofia Richie reportedly broke up after more than 3 years of dating. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images Scott Disick and Sofia Richie broke up after three years of dating.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie dated for over three years before calling it quits.

From the first time they were spotted together in 2017, the reality star and the model’s relationship polarised fans due to their 15-year age gap.

Disick and Richie dove headfirst into their romance with trips to Italy, Greece, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.

They took a break in May 2020 following Disick’s rehab stint before deciding to end their relationship.

Here’s a timeline of the former couple’s controversial relationship.

Scott Disick shocked fans when he was first photographed getting handsy with Sofia Richie in 2017.

Because the 34-year-old reality star dated Kourtney Kardashian for 10 years and shares three children with her, the 21-year-old model, a longtime friend of Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, was a contentious selection.

There was also the 15-year age gap between them, which led many people to brush off the notorious bachelor’s behaviour as a mere flirtation. What followed, to the surprise of many, was a three-year relationship – far from drama-free, but endearing in its own unique way.

After Disick briefly returned to rehab in 2020 to work through “past traumas,” the couple called it quits but reportedly remains in touch.

From jet-setting trips around the world to their awkward cameos on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” here’s a timeline of Richie and Disick’s relationship.

May 28, 2017: Disick and Richie sparked romance rumours while celebrating his birthday in Cannes, France.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Sofia Richie and Scott Disick sparked romance rumours in May 2017.

Along with a group of friends, Disick and Richie, then 19, both celebrated the reality star’s 34th birthday on a yacht in France.

Daily Mail published a series of photos showing Disick and Richie playfully wrestling, snapping selfies, and hugging each other.

And while they appeared to be flirty on board, Disick had also recently been seen with women like Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli, and Maggie Petrova.

Richie dispelled subsequent rumours that she and Disick were an item in a since-deleted tweet. She wrote, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a–es scott and I are just homies. Relax.”

Shortly after the photos of Richie and Disick were published,Daily Mail shared photos of the bachelor cuddling with another woman, model Bridget Satterlee, on the yacht, showing that Disick was still single.

June 10, 2017: After their flirty exchange in the south of France, the duo was seen arm-in-arm headed to Nobu in Malibu, California.

SMXRF/Star Max / Getty Images Sofia Richie and Scott Disick walked around in California.

Disick and Richie enjoyed dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Both dressed casually and linking arms, they came off as more than “homies,” as Richie claimed following their photos from Cannes.

September 7, 2017: Disick and Richie sat next to each other at the Kith Sport fashion show in New York City.

Chance Yeh / Getty Images Scott Disick and Sofia Richie sat next to each other at a fashion show.

They didn’t appear to be hiding the fact that they were spending time together and sat directly next to each other in the front row of the Kith Sport fashion show at the Classic Cat Club in New York City.

September 15, 2017: A source said that the couple was “inseparable.”

BG002/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were seen in Los Angeles, California.

“Since returning to LA, Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten,” a source told People.

“It’s obvious that she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty,” the source said. “Scott takes care of her, opens the car door, and pays for everything.”

September 24, 2017: Disick made the relationship official on Instagram.

Scott Disick/Instagram Scott Disick shared a photo of him and Sofia Richie.

The “KUWTK” star took his followers by surprise by sharing a photo of himself and Richie in Miami, Florida, on his Instagram story, appearing to confirm that they were together. The model posted a similar photo to her own Instagram story.

During their trip, Richie and Disick enjoyed a chocolate dessert with “Congratulations Scott and Sophia” written on the plate, hinting that they’d made the relationship official.

October 2, 2017: Richie vacationed with Disick in Mexico.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Sofia Richie and Scott Disick vacationed together in Mexico.

Posing in front of the beach with her arms around Disick, Richie confirmed that they were indeed a couple in an Instagram photo. While on their trip to Mexico, they were also photographed enjoying each other’s company on a jet ski.

October 17, 2017: After their beach getaway, they walked through the Venetian canals together.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Sofia Richie and Scott Disick went to Italy together.

The couple travelled to Italy together, posing for photos over the canals in Venice. Richie shared a picture of them together to her Instagram account.

December 6, 2017: They went to Art Basel together in Miami, Florida.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images Scott Disick and Sofia Richie attended an event for Art Basel in Miami, Florida.

Disick and Richie showed up to their first event together as a couple during Art Basel at Kick-Off at The Confidante in Miami, Florida.

December 8, 2017: They showed PDA and posed for photographers at the Sugary Factory.

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were in Miami, Florida, together.

While in Miami, Florida, during Art Basel, Richie and Disick kissed and enjoyed a variety of treats at the Sugar Factory.

December 29, 2017: Disick and Richie travelled privately to Aspen, Colorado, to spend New Year’s Eve together.

Scott Disick/Instagram Scott Disick and Sofia Richie spent New Year’s Eve together.

The duo spent their first New Year’s Eve together in Aspen, Colorado. While walking around the ski town, photographers captured photos of Richie and Disick bundled up with winter gear.

January 14, 2018: The couple took a trip to a warmer climate.

Scott Disick/Instagram Scott Disick and Sofia Richie vacationed together.

Trading ski boots and parkas for swimsuits and water, Disick and Richie continued their travels. Disick posted a photo of them perched up against a helicopter, while Richie showed them cuddled up on a boat.

January 28, 2018: Kendall Jenner joked that Richie was young enough to be Disick’s daughter.

Chris Weeks / Getty Images Kendall Jenner expressed her disapproval of Scott Disick’s relationship.

A fan account shared a since-deleted Instagram photo of Disick in the car with Richie, who sat in the passenger seat, and his children, who were in the backseat.

Kendall, Kardashian’s half-sister, commented, “Awww scott and his kids,” with a laughing emoji, hinting that the 19-year-old was young enough to be his daughter.

The supermodel was the first Kardashian-Jenner family member to speak out on Disick’s relationship with Richie.

February 11, 2018: Kris Jenner asked Disick about his relationship with Richie.

E! Kris Jenner confronted Scott Disick about his relationship with Sofia Richie.

Kardashian’s mum, Kris Jenner, brought up Disick’s relationship with Richie during an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

After Disick admitted that he was dating one person exclusively, Kris asked if it was Sofia. He confirmed that they were dating and said that it was “something new.”

Kris then brought up the age gap between them and asked, “Wait, how old is she?”

Reluctant to answer her question, Disick confirmed that she was 19 and he was 34, pointing out that she wasn’t underage.

February 14, 2018: Richie gave Disick a shout-out for Valentine’s Day.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images Sofia Richie and Scott Disick travelled to Australia together.

The model posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of herself sitting on Disick’s lap with his arms wrapped around her.

“Happy Valentines babe,” she captioned the picture.

February 18, 2018: Lionel Richie said he’s treating his daughter’s relationship with Disick as a “phase.”

Sofia Richie/Instagram Lionel Richie has a daughter named Sofia.

During an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the musician hinted that he’s not overly keen on his daughter spending time with Disick.

“She’s 19,” he said. “When you’re 19, you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now, it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink, and not make too much noise.”

Lionel also continued to call the Kardashian family, who Disick spends much of his time around, “a well-oiled machine.”

“When you hang around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing? This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don’t really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I’ll continue to be my cheerful self and move on,” he said.

May 26, 2018: Richie wished Disick a happy birthday over Instagram.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Scott Disick and Sofia Richie vacationed together.

“Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you,” she captioned the photo she posted to celebrate Disick’s 35th birthday. According to People, the couple travelled with Disick’s children to St. Barts for the occasion.

May 31, 2018: Disick was seen with his arms around another woman at Kanye West’s album release party.

Alexandra Wyman/Invision for Asphalt/AP Images Scott Disick attended Kanye West’s album release party.

Disick showed up to West’s album release party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, without Richie. People wondered if they’d broken up after he was seen with his arms around a woman’s waist and flirted with her for “at least two of Kanye’s songs,” as reported by TMZ.

The outlet shared a photo of the reality star hugging the unidentified woman and said that Disick was overheard stating that he and Richie weren’t together.

June 2, 2018: Richie reportedly broke up with Disick following the cheating rumours.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR Sofia Richie reportedly broke up with Scott Disick.

“Sofia and Scott split up,” a source told Us Weekly. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out.”

The source also explained that Richie heard about cheating rumours after their trip to St. Barts.

“He went to Wyoming because of it and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him,” the source explained.

June 4, 2018: Sources confirmed that the couple didn’t break up and were very much still together.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images Scott Disick and Sofia Richie visited a gallery in Los Angeles, California.

Sources told TMZ that Richie “wasn’t happy” with the photos of Disick from West’s party, however she hadn’t broken up with him as many outlets had reported.

They explained that Disick had known the woman at the party for years and was friends with her, noting that he didn’t leave with her. The sources also said that it was the “booze talking” when the reality star said that he and Richie weren’t together.

Disick shared a screenshot of the article on his Instagram story and wrote, “We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.”

Days later, Richie also addressed the rumours on her Instagram story and said, “Never believe the Internet.”

July 8, 2018: They vacationed together in Greece.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Scott Disick and Sofia Richie travelled to Greece.

The couple appeared to be going strong and took a summer vacation together to Mykonos, Greece. Richie posted a photo of them together in town, and Disick shared a selfie of himself in front of the water.

September 6, 2018: Richie said she’s “very happy” with Disick on an episode of “The Morning Show.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Sofia Richie appeared on ‘The Morning Show.’

When asked about her relationship with Disick on an episode of the Australian talk show “The Morning Show,” the model gave every indication that the relationship was strong.

“We’re very happy,” she replied. “I’m very happy.”

December 14, 2018: They travelled to Saudi Arabia together.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Sofia Richie and Scott Disick went to the Middle East together.

Both Disick and Richie travelled to the Middle East together and documented their adventure with photos of themselves in the desert.

December 23, 2018: Kardashian and Disick took their kids on vacation in Mexico, and Richie came along.

Scott Disick/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian took a vacation with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

Kardashian, Disick, and Richie lounged side-by-side in swimsuits while on family vacation in Mexico, showing that they appeared to be getting along.

“What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY,” Disick captioned the Instagram photo.

August 8, 2019: A source said that Disick wasn’t in a rush to propose to Richie.

Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images Scott Disick dated Sofia Richie for three years.

“Scott feels like, ‘Why change something if it is working?'” a source told Us Weekly, adding, “And Sofia is still, obviously, very young.”

The source added that marriage was “still talked about between Scott and Sofia and between the other members of the Kardashian family.”

September 27, 2019: Richie and Disick talked about moving to Malibu, California together.

E! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie looked for homes in Malibu, California.

During an episode of E!’s “Flip It Like Disick,” the couple debated whether or not to move from Hidden Hills to Malibu.

While they spoke, Richie joked that Disick’s home was a “bachelor pad” when she first arrived and said she’d like to be involved with decorating their new house.

Disick then gushed about Richie and the positive influence she has on him.

“I think it’s hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with, and the truth was without her I was always looking for somebody or something,” he said. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”

October 1, 2019: Richie told Disick that he acts more “sophisticated” around Kourtney during her first appearance on “KUWTK.”

E! Sofia Richie appeared on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

Disick said that having Richie and Kardashian together was “a really awkward situation” in a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episode.

At one point during the episode, he told Kardashian, “I want you and Sofia to be comfortable, but it does take a toll on me.”

And while all three of them sat down for a meal, Richie pointed out that Disick changed his behaviour when Kardashian was around.

“You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney is around,” she said. “You turn into a 5-year-old when it’s just us.”

October 4, 2019: There was tension between Kardashian, Disick, and Richie during their trip to Finland.

E! Sofia Richie and Scott Disick went to Finland.

During an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kardashian pointed out that Richie’s makeup wasn’t blended when the family was together in a hot tub.

“It’s like a literal line,” Kardashian told her while Disick looked visibly uncomfortable. After he suggested they get out of the hot tub, Kardashian called him out for being negative.

May 27, 2019: Richie celebrated Disick’s 36th birthday with friends and the Kardashian family.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Scott Disick and Sofia Richie posed together at his 36th birthday party.

She posted several black-and-white photos from the event. One picture was of her and Disick, and another included Kylie and Kardashian. Richie’s mum, Diane, also attended the event.

August 3, 2019: Disick and Richie enjoyed a “staycation” in California.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Scott Disick and Sofia Richie enjoyed a ‘staycation’ in August 2019.

The couple enjoyed sparkling water from a bathtub in an Instagram photo that Richie shared.

She wrote, “Staycation .. for now.”

August 24, 2019: They celebrated Richie’s 21st birthday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images Scott Disick celebrated Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday.

Richie travelled to Las Vegas with girlfriends like Kylie, Yris Palmer, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, and Victoria Villarroel to celebrate her 21st birthday.

Disick joined the festivities, which took place at Wynn Las Vegas.

October 31, 2019: Richie and Disick dressed up as Barbie and Ken dolls for Halloween.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Sofia Richie and Scott Disick dressed up for Halloween.

The couple snapped a mirror selfie of their coordinated costumes as Barbie and Ken. Richie posted the photo to Instagram along with an image of the original plastic dolls for comparison.

February 4, 2020: Richie announced that she won’t return to “KUWTK.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sofia Richie decided against appearing on ‘KUWTK.’

She told Entertainment Tonight that she’s elected not to reappear on “KUWTK” in the near future.

“Well, because I want to get into acting!” she told the outlet. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.”

She continued, “Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it.”

February 10, 2020: Disick followed Richie on Instagram for the first time.

Romain Maurice/ Getty Sofia Richie unfollowed Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the reality star followed Richie for the first time after more than two years of dating.

The follow came days after outlets reported that Richie had unfollowed Kourtney on Instagram and announced that she wouldn’t return to “KUWTK.”

February 11, 2020: Amid breakup rumours, a source said that they “bicker” but that “things are ok with them.”

JB Lacroix / Getty Images Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were seen together in California.

A source told E! News that Richie and Disick “bicker at times” but assured that “things are ok with them.”

“They make empty threats that it’s over and then they get back together. They are comfortable together, so it’s easy to say things that you don’t mean. They have drama but always end up fine,” the source said, adding that they spend a lot of their time together.

The source shared that their fights escalate at times, and “Sofia will take her stuff and leave for a day or two.”

Even though they fight, the source explained, “They know they would rather be together than apart.”

March 2, 2020: Richie said she doesn’t “care what people think” about her relationship.

Sofia Richie/Instagram Sofia Richie began dating Disick in 2017.

Richie addressed criticism of her relationship with Disick in her April 2020 cover story for Cosmopolitan.

Aware that people hold strong opinions about her and Disick, Richie said she has “this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think.”

She added that the negative energy “doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy. Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?”

The reporter noted that the interview was conducted at Disick’s home, where she lived.

April 18, 2020: Disick reportedly checked into a Colorado rehab facility after Richie “noticed a change” in him.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Scott Disick checked into a rehab facility.

The Daily Mail was the first to report that Disick had checked into a rehab facility in Colorado, stating that he had been “drinking heavily” and “taking cocaine” while self-isolating during the pandemic.

A source told People, “He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible. Sofia and Kourtney both encouraged him to get help.”

Us Weekly spoke with a source that said, “Sofia noticed a change in him and that he wasn’t as healthy and happy as he could be and Scott made the decision to get help for himself and for her and their relationship.”

Disick went to the facility to work through “past traumas,” namely his parents’ deaths, according to his lawyer Marty Singer.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” Singer told People.

Disick has since left due to privacy concerns and threatened to sue after a photo of him inside the building was leaked.

May 15, 2020: A source said that Richie was “supporting him at home” after Disick returned from rehab.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images Scott Disick and Sofia Richie posed together at an event in West Hollywood, California.

After Disick returned to his California home, Richie reportedly helped care for him. A source confirmed that they were still dating and told E! News that the 21-year-old was “supporting him at home.”

May 17, 2020: The model was seen with an unidentified man, leading to rumours that she and Disick ended things.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Sofia Richie was seen with an unidentified man.

TMZ published photos of Richie with a new man. The outlet reported that Richie spent the last three days at his house in Malibu, California, causing people to speculate whether or not she and Disick had split up.

May 21, 2020: A source confirmed that they were “on a break.”

BG002/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted in Los Angeles, California.

“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source told Us Weekly. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

May 28, 2020: Disick and Richie reportedly broke up.

Multiple outlets confirmed that Disick and Richie had ended their relationship.

“Scott had gone back to his old ways,” a source told Page Six, adding, “Sofia got fed up.”

The source also said that Kardashian “didn’t make it easy for her” to date Disick, which eventually took a toll on Richie.

E! News also confirmed the news and spoke with a source about where Richie and Disick stand.

“They are technically ‘split’ but Sofia has been in touch with Scott,” a source told E! News, explaining that there wasn’t a “fight” or “anything bad that happened between them.”

“Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it’s best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split,” the source said. “Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott’s house.”

While the source confirmed that they’re no longer together, they mentioned that it’s possible that they will rekindle in the future.

