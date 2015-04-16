The hero for the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 1 has played for 10 different teams in 5 different leagues in the past 5 years

Chicago Blackhawks second-string goalie Scott Darling never thought he would make his NHL playoff debut in Wednesday night’s Game 1 against the Nashville Predators. But that’s exactly what happened when an ineffective Corey Crawford was pulled after allowing three goals on 12 shots in the first period.

Darling’s journey to the NHL has been a long one. He spent parts of the past five seasons playing in five different leagues and on 10 different teams, including: the Louisiana Ice Gators in the Southern Professional Hockey League, Florida Everblades in the East Coast Hockey League, Wichita Thunder in the Central Hockey League, and three different AHL teams.

Darling entered the game with the Blackhawks trailing 3-0, and made spectacular save after spectacular save to keep his team in the game. The Hawks would go on to score three goals in the second period to tie the game, and eventually net the game winner in the second overtime.

Darling saved all 42 shots he faced.

