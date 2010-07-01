Scott Brown STILL Won't Promise To Vote For Reform

Hilarious.



Even after getting the House and The Senate to re-conference and take out the $19 billion financial industry tax that he opposed, Scott Brown is still not promising to vote for The Dodd Frank Act.

Instead, he tells POLITICO, he intends to take the July 4th weekend to think it over.

It’s hard to say whether he’s the most talented young politician in Washington, or whether he’s on a kamikaze to alienate everyone.

(via @rortybomb)

