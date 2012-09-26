Scott Brown Staffers Mock Elizabeth Warren With Native American 'War Whoops' And Tomahawk Chops

A liberal Massachusetts blog posted footage Tuesday of men identified as staffers for Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown who were chanting “war whoops” and making “tomahawk chops” in what seems like an attempt to mock Democratic challenger Elizabeth Warren.



Local Boston-area television station WCVB confirmed that Deputy Chief of Staff Greg Casey and Constituent Service Counsel Jack Richard, State Director Jerry McDermott, special assistant Jennifer Franks and GOP operative Brad Garrett are seen in the video.

The video, which the liberal Blue Mass Group posted to YouTube, shows the staffers confronting Warren supporters on Saturday at a rally near Eire Pub in Boston.

The Brown and Warren campaigns both did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Brown has slammed Warren of late over reports revealing that she had identified herself as Native American to employers in the 1990s. Last week during their debate, Brown called on Warren to release records from Harvard University Law School to prove that her Native American heritage did not play a role in her hiring. Warren has not been able to prove any claims of Native American heritage.

Watch the video of Brown staffers below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.