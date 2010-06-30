Scott Brown Shows Why We'll Never In A Million Years Balance The Budget In America

It’s official. Bloomberg TV has reported that there is no chance Scott Brown will vote for The Dodd Frank Act, due to the $19 billion in bank levies that were tucked in at the end.



This whole thing is a bit silly. $19 billion, levies across the financial system, on various players based on their size is tiny. We repeat: tiny. And beyond that, this isn’t some kind of punitive tax; it’s designed to pay for the enforcement of the bill, which presumably Scott Brown is in favour of, if he likes the rest of the bill.

Ryan Avent at The Economist gets the broader lesson: the idea that we’ll ever improve our fiscal situation is a joke. If Senators are so loathe to vote for a tax, that they won’t vote for a tiny one designed to cover the cost of a bill, they’ll never vote for something substantial enough to make a difference.

It’s that simple.

