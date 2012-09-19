Massachusetts Senate Republican Scott Brown Slams Mitt Romney's '47 per cent' Comments

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Locked in a tight race to hold on to his Massachusetts Senate seat, Sen. Scott Brown distanced himself Tuesday from recent comments made by Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney suggesting that supporters of President Barack Obama are dependent on government and believe themselves to be “victims.”Here’s part of Brown’s statement via The Hill‘s Alexandra Jaffe:



“That’s not the way I view the world. As someone who grew up in tough circumstances, I know that being on public assistance is not a spot that anyone wants to be in. Too many people today who want to work are being forced into public assistance for lack of jobs.”

Brown is the second Republican Senate candidate to back away today from Romney’s comments. Connecticut Senate hopeful Linda McMahon said in a statement Tuesday that she “disagreed” with Romney’s comments:

“I know that the vast majority of those who rely on government are not in that situation because they want to be. People today are struggling because the government has failed to keep America competitive, failed to support job creators, and failed to get our economy back on track.”

Brown’s situation is particularly awkward, however, because he and the former Massachusetts Gov. Romney share many of the same campaign advisers, including Romney’s top adviser, Eric Fehrnstrom. Romney advisers Peter Flaherty and Beth Myers — who vetted vice presidential candidates for Romney — are also working on Brown’s Senate campaign.

Brown’s disavowal of Romney’s comments reflect his campaign’s strategy of tacking to the middle, as he faces decreasing odds against Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

Warren’s campaign has surged in polls over the past few weeks, with a recent Suffolk University poll showing Warren up 4 points over Brown with less than 50 days to go before the election.

We’ve reached out to some other Republican candidates locked in razor-thin races — Denny Rehberg in Montana, Josh Mandel in Ohio, Deb Fischer in Nebraska, Tommy Thompson in Wisconsin and George Allen in Virginia. We’ll update if we hear back from any of them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.