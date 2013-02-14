Scott Brown's First Post-Election Gig Will Come At Fox News

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.) has officially signed a contract to become a contributor with Fox News and will appear for the first time on the network on Hannity tonight.Fox said that Brown would appear on “various” network programs during both the day and in primetime.



“Sen. Brown’s dedication to out-of-the box thinking on key issues makes him an important voice in the country and we are looking forward to his contributions across all Fox News platforms,” said Bill Shine, executive vice president of programming, in a statement.

Brown lost his Senate seat in November to Democrat Elizabeth Warren. It was speculated that he would run for the Senate seat vacated by John Kerry’s appointment to Secretary of State, but Brown decided earlier this month that he would not run.

There’s also some speculation that Brown could explore a run for Massachusetts governor in 2014, but this move wouldn’t seem to be a stepping stone for that platform.

“I am looking forward to commenting on the issues of the day and challenging our elected officials to put our country’s needs first instead of their own partisan interests,” Brown said in a statement.

