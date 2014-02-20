Scott Brown Has Renewed His Contract With Fox News

Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown (R) has renewed his contract with Fox News and will continue to be a contributor on the network, Fox said Wednesday.

The Boston Globe had reported earlier Wednesday that Brown was “out of contract” with the network, providing fodder for speculation in the story that he might pursue a run for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire.

But “out of contract” didn’t mean his contract was terminated. In a statement, Executive Vice President of Programming Bill Shine announced that Brown had renewed his contract.

“Senator Brown has renewed his contributor agreement with Fox News,” Shine said in the statement.

“The previous year long agreement expired on February 11 and was never terminated — this was purely administrative. We look forward to his continuing political analysis and insight across the network.”

Brown also denied the Globe’s report, telling The Washington Post that it was incorrect.

Brown first signed on with the network in February 2013, after he lost his Senate seat to Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

