rumour: Thunder Coach Scott Brooks Could Leave Oklahoma City

Photo: NBATV

The Oklahoma City Thunder and coach Scott Brooks are miles apart on the terms of a new contract, and the gap could eventually force him out of OKC, Darnell Mayberry of the Oklahoman reports.Here’s what he tweeted: “There is growing speculation that the Thunder & coach Scott Brooks are far apart on a contract extension and the holdup could lead to a split.”



It’s almost impossible to believe that Brooks won’t be back.

He’s done a spectacular job at the reigns of a young and potentially combustible team.

Plus we hear these types of rumours anytime a hot coaching commodity is out of a contract.

But this is definitely something to watch as the summer rolls along.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.