How To Interpret Scott Boras's Take On The Free Agent Market

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. – Here’s a few items of note agent Scott Boras revealed while being cornered by the media today.Keep in mind, everything the negotiating maven says should always be taken with a grain of salt.



Power hitters are more coveted than ever before. Want proof? Boras points to the Adrian Gonzalez deal where the Sox surrendered highly touted prospects and $150 million to grab the slugger. It used to be teams only gave one or the other – never both. This is an obvious early attempt to stimulate the Prince Fielder market.

Boras confirmed that the Pena deal was modelled after the deal he engineered for Adrian Beltre last year. Like Beltre, Pena signed a one year deal with a highly respected organisation, and hopes to rebound in a major media market to ensure a long-term payday. He calls these “pillow contracts” because they are comfortable for both sides: his client gets a platform deal, and the team gets a high reward player on a low-risk contract.

Talk surrounding Rafael Soriano, the closer who signed with Boras in September, is so slow because teams don’t want it known they are out seeking closers. Boras says that unlike with starters who have five rotation spots, or hitters who can usually be slotted in a clear opening, teams are reluctant to make their interest in available closers known for fear of messing with their current closer’s psyche. After all, it’s well known that closers are unusual creatures.

While we buy what he’s selling in that first point – we’ve already noted how a scarcity in power helped the Orioles overlook Mark Reynolds’ 211 strikeouts last season – the third point looks like a desperation play on behalf of Soriano.

Sure, Boras’s points are reasonable, but it’s not like teams are excitedly calling members of the media to tell them about their intentions, either.

Most of the information that makes its way into the public gets there because hard-working reporters with great connections uncover it. The fact that no one’s uncovered anything with regards to Soriano indicates a lack of interest, not some special secrecy closers are afforded. After all, every free agent signing jeopardizes the job of someone within any given organisation.

