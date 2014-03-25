Agent Scott Boras Had The Perfect Response To The Tigers' Statement Slamming Their Star Pitcher

This weekend, the Tigers released a statement throwing Max Scherzer under the bus and called off negotiations after he turned down a $US144 million contract offer.

The statement placed the blame for the failed negotiations on the pitcher, calling their offer “a substantial, long-term contract extension offer…that would have placed him among the highest paid pitchers in baseball.”

The problem with the Tigers’ statement is that both sides likely made offers and Scherzer can say the same thing about the team.

Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras, did exactly that, and it was perfect.

In an interview with ESPN.com, Boras mocked the Tigers’ statement with almost identical wording.

“Max Scherzer made a substantial long-term contract extension offer to the Detroit Tigers that would have placed him among the highest-paid pitchers in baseball,” Boras told ESPN.com. “And the offer was rejected by Detroit.”

Here is the exact wording used earlier by the Tigers:

“The Detroit Tigers have made a substantial, long-term contract extension offer to Max Scherzer that would have placed him among the highest paid pitchers in baseball, and the offer was rejected.”

It is now almost certain that Scherzer will test the free agency market, something Boras typically encourages his clients to do.

If Scherzer does sign with another team, the only thing left for the Tigers is the PR battle and so far Scherzer is winning.

