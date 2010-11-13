Scott Boras Is Back To His Old Routine Comparing His Client To Hall Of Famers

It’s that time of year again. Baseball super-agent Scott Boras is telling anyone who will listen that his free agent client is the greatest player of all time. Even greater than Boras’s greatest player of all time from the year before.



Yesterday he appeared on MLB Network Radio, and said there was “unprecedented interest” in Adrian Beltre. He says no client of his ever attracted suitors the way the 31-year-old third-baseman with the .275 career average has.

The interest licensed Boras to equate Beltre to a trio of Hall of Famers, including three-time NL MVP Mike Schmidt.

Beltre happens to be a very good player, with a penchant for posting career years just as his contract expires. That’s very convenient for Boras, who doesn’t shy away from hyperbole in his pitch to teams.

Boras also praised Jayson Werth again. In a not-so-subtle appeal to the Red Sox, the agent compared his client to longtime Boston rightfielder Dwight Evans.

