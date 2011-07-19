Scott Boras Is Already This Trade Deadline's Big Winner

Photo: Wikipedia

No matter what happens, the rest of the season, the Mets and Brewers are already the deadline’s big winners.Over the weekend, it was announced that Francisco Rodriguez waived his $17.5 million option for 2012 in exchange for $500 thousand.



In this case, everybody wins, especially Scott Boras…

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers added a four-time All-Star closer to their bullpen for a pair of middling prospects and very little addition to their payroll. Rodriguez is still owed $8.9 million this season ($4.9M in salary, $4.0M to buyout his 2010 option). Milwaukee will only be responsible for $2.9 million with the Mets paying the rest.

And by clearing up the option mess, the Brewers are free to use Rodriguez as a closer and don’t have to worry about K-Rod being unhappy and choking anybody.

In addition, now that it is guaranteed that Rodriguez will be a free agent after the season, the Brewers will likely receive two draft picks as compensation when he signs with a new team.

New York Mets

The Mets are paying the Brewers $6 million to take Rodriguez off their hands. But that pales in comparison to the $17.5 million they would have likely owed Rodriguez in 2012 if they were unable to trade him. In other words, this trade nets the Mets $11.5 million.

At this point, if they Mets get anything out of the two prospects (to be named later) in the deal, that will just be icing on Fred Wilpon’s cake.

Francisco Rodriguez

On the surface it looks like a bad move for Rodriguez who is getting $4 million instead of $17.5 million. But he did get a free $500 thousand for giving up his option. And now Rodriguez will be a free agent where he will certainly find a deal at least as good as Rafael Soriano’s three-year, $35 million contract signed this past winter.

And if Rodriguez makes $12 million in 2012 with his new contract, that, added to the $4 million buyout, is nearly as much as the original $17.5 million option. And it gives him the added benefit of one or two years of additional security.

Scott Boras

Boras is an agent that always wants his players to test the free agent market. And this time Boras has even more incentive to get his client out on the market.

Rodriguez only recently added Boras as his agent. That means, if Rodriguez’ $17.5 million option had kicked in, the commission would have gone to Rodriguez’ old agent. But as a free agent, any new contract will see the commission go to Boras.

And that might make Boras the biggest winner of all.

