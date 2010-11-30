Scott Boras Has An Idea For Generating More Free Agent Spending

Scott Boras wants to change the way teams acquire players left off baseball teams’ 40-man rosters, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports.



In his vision, teams submit blind bids to acquire unprotected prospects. The highest bidder gets the player, unless his current team matches the bid.

This proposal would allow small market, prospect-rich teams to earn money they can direct towards free agency, while richer teams can shore up any farm system weaknesses.

Currently, unprotected players are subject to the Rule 5 draft, where a team pays $50,000 for any player it drafts and is required to keep that player on the big league club all season. Otherwise that player returns to his previous team.

Boras covets this system because he envisions the bidding will reallocate resources towards traditionally frugal franchises. That creates more demand for his clients and in turn boosts their earnings – and his commission.

It’s actually a pretty intriguing idea. It would add a layer of excitement to the offseason for baseball junkies.

But its hard to believe that any team would leave a highly-coveted player unprotected. So while Boras foresees teams like the Rays earning millions for their prospects, it’s more likely that teams post bids in the six-figures to acquire their second-tier players. And six figures is enough for about a week of the typical Boras client.

That’s why he’s probably better off sticking to his usual routine of comparing clients to Hall of Famers and leveraging loans into future clients.

