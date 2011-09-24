Hedge Funder Pays Way Above Ticket Price For Bruce Wasserstein's Old Place

SAB Capital’s founder Scott Bommer just bought the late Lazard CEO and private equity titan Bruce Wasserstein’s old 927 Fifth Avenue apartment [via NYTimes].



And he paid well above the ticket price.

The apartment was sold by real-estate developer William Zeckendorf who bought it for $29.1 million and had it listed for $31.5 million.

The hedge fund manager and his wife, Donya, reportedly paid $34.6 million.

Talk about a good return on investment for Zeckendorf!

The Brommers’ five bedroom, five-and-a-half bedroom apartment is located in the beautiful limestone-clad building on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 74th Street, just opposite of the Model Sailboat Pond in Central Park.

What’s more is the Bommers might have some pretty cool neighbours including the Pale Male, a red-tail hawk that nests on the 12th floor stonework.

Mary Tyler Moore used to live there too.

Check out the gorgeous views of Central Park from 927 Fifth Avenue.

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

