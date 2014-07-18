Hedge-Funder Flips His Historic Southampton Estate For $US80 Million

Megan Willett, Julie Zeveloff
Wooldon manorSotheby’s International RealtyWooldon Manor in Southampton.

Hedge fund tycoon Scott Bommer has flipped his Southampton estate for more than $US80 million just a year after buying it for $US75 million, reports The Wall Street Journal’s Candace Taylor.

Bommer, founder of SAB capital initially listed the expansive property on Lake Agawam for $US98 million in March.

The historic estate, called Wooldon Manor, previously belonged to shoe tycoon Vince Camuto. It sold as two separate parcels: the 10,000-square-foot and 2 acres, which were bought by a “New York family” for $US50 million, and a 12-acre plot, which went to a developer.

The estate — which has a gorgeous pool, pool house, formal gardens, a romantic green house, and tennis court — had been owned by both the Woolworth family and Edmund Lynch, a founding partner of Merrill Lynch.

Wooldon Manor sits on the iconic oceanfront drive, Gin Lane.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The property sits on 14 acres of land; it was sold as two separate parcels.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Inside, the vaulted ceilings have exposed beams and skylights.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The manor has more than 30 rooms in total.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There are plenty of living areas that look out on the vast lawn.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

You could have tea or breakfast in this cozy nook.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There's also a chef's kitchen with island, chandelier, and skylight.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The dining room can seat eight guests, and has breathtaking ocean views.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There are 10 bedrooms in the home.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

But those can't compare to the master bedroom, which is gigantic and airy.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

It even has its own bathroom suite with his and hers sinks, a vanity station, and epic bath tub near the window.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The view from the balcony looks out over the garden and towards the Atlantic Ocean.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There's also an old-school greenhouse on the property.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Relax under the terrace for dinner parties or social gatherings.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Or play a friendly game of tennis on your own court.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Or lounge by the serene pool, complete with pool house.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Here's one last look at the gorgeous property.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Another hedge funder is selling his home.

Hedge Funder David Ganek Is Selling His Insane Duplex At 740 Park For $US44 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.