9 Tips On How To maximise Productivity

Behance’s founder and CEO Scott Belsky

Photo: TransmitNOW events via flickr

This article originally appeared on American Express Open Forum.Excellent teams don’t just come together by accident. It takes a lot of hard work to create synergy.



This was a theme at the recent Behance 99% conference on creativity in New York City, where innovative minds like Nest Founder Tony Fadell and Warby Parker CEO Neil Blumenthal spoke about how to come up with — and act upon — big ideas.

The conference was hosted by Behance Network, which is an online platform devoted to showcasing creative work. (The company also just raised $6.5 million from Jeff Bezos and other investors.) Founder and CEO Scott Belsky held a workshop on how to create effective teams, based on his book, Making Ideas Happen: Overcoming The Obstacles Between Vision & Reality.

Here are the highlights:

Understand the lifecycle of ideas

When a new idea strikes, energy and excitement is extremely high. But when the hard work really begins, excitement drops. This is called the “Project Plateau.”

“It’s the doldrums of project management,” Belsky says. “We hate that place so we try to escape it. There are more half-written novels than there are novels.”

There’s the gravitational force of operations — which pulls you away from what’s important to what’s urgent. The key is making time for both.

Accountability is key, and this begins with leadership

Effective teams hold each member accountable for their contributions. For this to happen, there must be a clear leader who knows each person’s strengths.

“People seldom leave jobs for more money,” says Belsky. “It’s because they don’t feel fully utilized. This tracks back to a leadership problem. … There are too many disorganized and isolated networks.”

Part of accountability involves keeping people honest. “We often say we want feedback,” says Belsky, “but we don’t seek it.”

Workflow needs to be forward-thinking, not just reactionary

If you simply repond to what’s urgent, that’s a reactionary way of thinking and working. It may get you through the day, but it doesn’t lay the groundwork for long-term innovation. Belsky offers a formula:

Making ideas happen = creativity/ideas + organisation and execution + communal forces + leadership capability

When it comes to organisation and execution, since there’s often an endless stream of reactionary workflow, there’s a lost “forced space for deep thinking.”

Good leaders will create space for this by “creating windows of non-stimulation.” During this time, leaders will read reports, data, etc. — but not react to anything; just process it.

organisation will make or break ideas

“Spend energy on staying organised,” says Belsky, who offers up another formula:

Creativity x organisation = Impact

Zero organisation around ideas = zero impact

5 (ideas) x 0 (organisation) = 0 (impact)

100 (ideas) x 0 (organisation) = 0 (impact)

50 (ideas) x 2 (organisation) = 100 (impact)

Belsky points out that the company with the best supply chain management is also considered one of the world’s most creative (Apple). “organise with a bias to action,” he says.

In order to stay organised, create an action method, which includes action steps and backburner items (which are consistently revisited at a designated time each week).

Run effective meetings

Meetings can also make or break an organisation. Long, ineffective discussions will waste precious time and energy — not to mention break up the workday.

Belsky suggests looking at companies like Google, which hold standing meetings. People only discuss what needs to be discussed, and everyone walks out with “actionable steps.”

Surround yourself with progress, and plan for more

Effective teams surround themselves with testaments to progress — such as full calendars or checked-off to-do lists. “Progress begets progress,” he says.

Successful people celebrate small wins every day and know how to prioritise projects. They also know how to divide up their time. “Pretend you have an energy line,” Belsky says, “which runs from low to extreme.” Work on your toughest, most important assignments when you’re at your peak energy level. Save the more monotonous work for when your energy levels are lower.

Know everyone’s strengths, and create a diverse team

There are three different types of workers, says Belsky — dreamers, doers and incrementalists. All bring valuable skills, but are exponentially more effective when working together. “You need people with an opposite or different tendency to round you out,” he says.

There should also be a culture of open innovation. “Share ideas liberally,” he says. “Entrepreneurs share ideas quickly and get them out there. They all say the benefits outweigh the cost [of someone potentially stealing their idea]. They believe they’ll get more refinement, more accountability and potential collaborators. They’re willing to make that tradeoff.”

Create a culture of innovation

Too many companies don’t allow for true innovation. They punish risk-takers who don’t meet expectations. But to become a risk-taker — and truly innovate — is to also accept that there will be many failures along the way.

“So much of the latest research around innovation is rapid prototyping,” says Belsky. “The third time you try, you’ve figured it out.” Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration.

Stay passionate and focused

“Fight your way through breakthroughs,” says Belsky. “Apathy screws over clients and customers.

Fight apathy ruthlessly. And don’t become burdened by consensus. … Nothing extraordinary is ever achieved through ordinary means.”

NOW READ: Tory Burch: ‘Ambition Is Not A Four-Letter Word And Women Have To Embrace That’ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.