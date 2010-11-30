Scott Belsky: Here's Why I Quit Wall Street To Start A Startup

Before Scott Belsky founded Behance and became the best-selling author of Making Ideas Happen, he was working at Goldman Sachs for five years.



Why did Belsky quit his, presumably, lucrative position at Goldman Sachs to start a startup? The Behance founder & CEO told us that while it was hard, it was something he just had to do.

Watch our interview with Scott Belsky to find out why he quit Wall Street to be his own boss.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

