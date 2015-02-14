'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams illustrates why 'goals are for losers and passion is overrated'

Scott Adams ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams thinks ‘passion’ has become a meaningless buzzword.

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams has a chapter in his book “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big” titled “Passion is Bullshit.”

“When a successful person is interviewed, and you say, ‘What was the secret to your success?’ what they can’t say, because society won’t let them, is: ‘I was smarter, I worked harder, I had better connections, and I got really lucky,'” Adams tells Business Insider. “Instead, they go with a democratic trait: passion.”

Adams falls into the camp, which notably includes author Cal Newport, that believes pursuing something you love is not enough. Drawing from his own career, in which he became a successful cartoonist in 1995 after a string of failures, Adams says that finding a “system” is what’s necessary to get ahead.

He makes his point in a colourful presentation, which we’ve published here with his permission.

