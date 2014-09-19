HANGOVER: These Are The Scenes Of Drunken Disappointment In Edinburgh Tonight

Tomas Hirst A reveler taking a nap in front of the Scottish Parliament.

While the results continue to be announced, the early enthusiasm that gripped the pro-independence campaign in the Scotland’s capital Edinburgh appear to be fading along with the Yes vote’s prospects.

What had begun as a vibrant street party was taking on a more sinister aspect even before the vote count had begun. As the crowd got increasingly boisterous, with beer and bubbly flowing freely, the jovial atmosphere turned. Instead of patriotic renditions of “Flower of Scotland,” we were treated to angry tirades against the BBC for its perceived lack of impartiality.

As the group began to disperse into the night a few hangers on lingered outside of the Scottish Parliament building. But with disappointing results, particularly the shock No vote from Clackmannanshire, spirits (and flags) fell. A sizeable police presence seemed almost as disappointed by the modest turnout as they wondered through a mostly docile gathering.

Tomas Hirst Flags starting to fly lower as bad news for the Yes camp came in.

Those who headed back into town to continue the evening’s entertainment discovered that promises of pubs open all night proved less reliable than hoped. Presumably in frustration some took to antagonizing each other with one such incident leading to a fistfight breaking out over face paint.

Tomas Hirst This pro-independence supporter wasn’t ready to give up on his evening.

The blow-out on referendum night was always at risk of peaking too soon, with the first results not announced till two. Those waking up tomorrow nursing the hangover from the night before will be hoping against hope that their discomfort isn’t compounded by what now looks to be a likely loss for the Yes campaign.

