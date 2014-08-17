Scotland's First Minister: Abbott's Comments Are Foolish, Hypocritical And Offensive

First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty

Scotland’s first minister Alex Salmond has slammed Tony Abbott for suggesting that an independent Scotland would be a comfort to enemies of freedom.

The BBC reports that Salmond said Abbott’s comments were offensive to the people of Scotland.

“Mr Abbott’s comments are hypocritical because independence does not seem to have done Australia any harm.

“They are foolish, actually, because of the way he said it. To say the people of Scotland who supported independence weren’t friends of freedom or justice, I mean, the independence process is about freedom and justice.”

Yesterday Abbott told The Times: “As a friend of Britain, as an observer from afar, it’s hard to see how the world would be helped by an independent Scotland.

“I think that the people who would like to see the break-up of the United Kingdom are not the friends of justice, the friends of freedom, and the countries that would cheer at the prospect… are not the countries whose company one would like to keep.”

Scotland will vote on September 18 to decide whether it should leave the 307-year-old United Kingdom union.

The BBC has more.

