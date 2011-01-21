Scotland Uncorks 114-Year-Old Whiskey Found In Antarctica

The oldest whisky in the world, discovered last summer in a cache left in Antarctica by explorer Ernest Shackleton, is ready to be opened.



The 115-year-old booze arrived at the labs of Scottish whiskey marker Whyte and Mackay, where it will be “analysed, nosed, and tasted in full laboratory conditions,” according to Discovery. Over the past few months the whiskey was carefully thawed at the Canterbury Museum in Christchurch, New Zealand and transported across the world.

The found booze will “benefit of the whisky industry,” according to whiskey blender Richard Paterson, who added that “never in the history of our industry have we had a century-old bottle of whisky stored in a natural fridge and subjected to some of the harshest conditions on this planet.”

