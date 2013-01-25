Scotland Is Using These Glamour Shots Of Shetland Ponies In Cardigan Sweaters To Convince People To Visit

In what might be the best tourism campaign of all time, Scotland is publicizing glamour photos of Shetland ponies wearing cardigan sweaters to tempt out-of-towners to come visit.This is all a part of VisitScotland’s “Year of Natural Scotland” campaign. Because nothing is more natural than a small pony in knit wear.



A link on VisitScotland’s website asks visitors to “Discover how Shetland ponies are celebrating the Year of Natural Scotland 2013 — with their very own knitted jumpers!” The concept is so popular that the portion of the site actually featuring said ponies, named Fivla and Vitamin, has been down presumably due to excessive traffic all day.

