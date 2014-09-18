Scotland Is Home To One Of The Most Energy Efficient Islands In The World

Need a break from all the chatter about Thursday’s Scottish independence referendum?
Reuters photographer Paul Hackett recently published some beautiful pictures of Scotland’s Island of Eigg, located about off the west coast. The island is special because it’s home to the “the first completely wind, water, and sun-powered electricity grid in the world,” according to Hackett.
Fewer than 100 people on the island, which runs almost entirely on renewable energy.
Let’s have a look around, shall we?
Welcome to the Island of Eigg, located in the Scottish Inner Herbrides, off the country's north-west coast.
Eigg is sandwiched between the smaller isle of Muck and the larger island of Rum, pictured in the background on the right in this photo.
The island has an area of 12 square miles, which is equal to the size of around 5,800 American football fields.
Before switching to mostly renewable energy sources, the island was powered by noisy diesel generators.
More recently, people have dubbed the island 'Eiggtricity' because of how eco-friendly it is. In this picture, you can see solar panels on the roof of a primary school.
And in this picture, you can see residents fitting solar thermal water heaters onto a roof of a cottage.
In 2010, Eigg tied for first place in a climate change competition by the National Endowment for Science, Technology and the Arts. The award came with a cash prize of £300,000 ($488,940)
This place really is serious about being green -- a welcome sign immediately reminds visitors to 'reduce, reuse, and recycle.'
John Booth, the director for the Eigg electric project, poses for a photo next to some wind turbines.
The island is often called the isle of flowers by naturalists, as it has hundreds of species of plants.
