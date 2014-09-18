Scotland Is Home To One Of The Most Energy Efficient Islands In The World

Need a break from all the chatter about Thursday’s Scottish independence referendum?

Reuters photographer Paul Hackett recently published some beautiful pictures of Scotland’s Island of Eigg, located about off the west coast. The island is special because it’s home to the “the first completely wind, water, and sun-powered electricity grid in the world,” according to Hackett.

Fewer than 100 people on the island, which runs almost entirely on renewable energy.

Let’s have a look around, shall we?

