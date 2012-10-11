Scotland Will Hold A Vote In 2014 That Could Tear The UK Apart

Photo: Flickr – The Laird of Oldham

After months of deadlock, a British government minister has revealed that yes – Scotland will get to vote on independence.”What will happen is that Westminster will devolve the power to the Scottish Parliament to hold a single-question referendum on whether Scotland should be in or out of the United Kingdom,” Scotland Office minister David Mundell told Sky News today, according to a Reuters report. “We anticipate that happening in autumn 2014.”



We outlined way back in January why this is a big deal. Of course, many (such as the Economist) scoff at the idea of an independent Scotland, pointing out that the economics don’t work and recent poll have suggested that the idea doesn’t enjoy popular support.

But the timing here is key. British Prime Minister David Cameron had hoped that any referendum would be held earlier – giving the Scottish Nationalist Party less time to stir the troops, and perhaps also more time for life in a post-austerity UK to ebb lower.

