A Scottish newspaper has a hilarious take on Donald Trump's shock victory

Most news outlets have chosen to focus on the global ramifications of Donald Trump’s shock election as US President.

The UK’s New Statesman ran a front cover with the headline “The Trump Apocalypse,” The Atlantic called Trump “the autocrat’s preferred choice” and The New Yorker called the news “An American Tragedy.”

One local Scottish paper, however, had a different take on the news.

The Buchan Observer, which is based in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, ran the presidential announcement along with the headline:

The new president owns the Trump International golf course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, which opened in 2011. He has visited the area several times, most recently earlier this year.

Trump is also half-Scottish — his mother, Mary Macleod, grew up on the Isle of Lewis.

Speaking after the result became official, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulated Trump on his victory but said it’s time for all those who share “progressive values” to speak up loudly together.

She also paid tribute to Hillary Clinton, whose candidacy she says represented a “major step forward” for women in America and across the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.