Forget The PIIGS, The U.S. Is The Weakest Sovereign Debtor Of Them All

Keen followers of sovereign debt markets are most concerned right now about the PIIGS, particularly Spain and Greece. But according to Scotia Capital, the real sovereign debt problem is lurking in two of the world’s biggest economies, the U.S. and Japan. In fact, they rank the U.S. the weakest sovereign for its current debt position.



From Scotia Capital:

