British Banker Dies After Falling From His London Penthouse Onto Metal Railings

Scot Young died Monday after falling from his London penthouse onto the iron railings below, The Telegraph reports. A British financier, Young was at the center of one of the largest divorce battles in the UK.

Young’s body was found by residents in Marylebone on Monday afternoon, The Telegraph said. The newspaper wrote that Young, 52, suffered “horrific injuries” after plummeting four stories from a window of his central London home.

According to the paper, the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Young was living with his girlfriend, Noelle Reno, a 30-year-old American fashion entrepreneur.

The banker’s death comes one year after the close of a seven-year legal battle with his ex-wife, Michelle Young. Last November, a judge valued Young’s assets at about £40 million, ordering him to pass about half to Michelle.

In March of this year, it was reported that none of the £20 million had been handed over.



Young also went through serious financial trouble after the divorce, having to pay about £6 million to the 13 sets of lawyers who helped him in the case.

After the process, it was ruled that he had hidden most of his wealth from the court to avoid splitting it with his wife, and in January he was jailed for six months.

The judge who was ruling over the divorce, Justice Moore, called the case the most difficult he had come across, and he slammed the couple for their litigious behaviour: “In many respects this is about as bad an example of how to litigate as I have encountered,” he said at the time, according to The Telegraph.

Young worked as an agent for Russian oligarchs in London, but he went bankrupt in 2007. At that time, his debts amounted to £28 million.

He met Michelle in 1989 and the couple divorced in 2006. After the divorce trial, Young started a new relationship with Reno, and the couple moved in together a few months ago, according to The Telegraph.

