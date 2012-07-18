Scorned mum Uses Cheating Husband In Campaign To Sell The Family Home

Photo: greatfamilyhome.com

A mother of two whose husband left after 10 years of marriage for a 22-year-old yoga enthusiast is using her bad experience to sell the family home.Elle Zober, of Beaverton, Oregon, made signs which read “Husband Left Us For 22-Year-Old–House For Sale By Owner.”



Zober says her husband knows about the campaign and even paid for half the signs.

Here’s how she says things went down on the website she created for the campaign:

We did everything right. Married 10 years. Two kids: one perfect boy, one bouncy, perfect baby girl. We had almost no debt outside of our cars and we bought a house…. but, as with many marriages, our story ends in divorce. I’m not sure how this all happened… but, all I can is that as soon as your husband/wife starts using new texts languages like :/, or starts talking to you like a college kid…. check your phone bill – you’re probably going to be in for a surprise. For me that surprise came in the form of a 22 year old college student who likes yoga… and, other people’s husbands.

I have TRIED to be as honest and forthcoming and factual as possible… but I’m not a realtor, nor do I have the same access to all the fun little stats they have…. but I amassed the info here from online resources and the previous sale of our home to us.

The asking price for the 3-bedroom bungalow is $189,940.

Here’s an outside pic of the home:

Photo: http://www.greatfamilyhome.com

DON’T MISS: We Went To An Extravagant Wedding Last Night–To Celebrate The Marriage Of Two Dogs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.