ISRAEL: Massive "Nakba Day" Protests Turn Bloody, As IDF Fires On Border Crossers

It’s “Nakba Day” — a day when protesters in the Mideast demonstrate against the foundation of Israel, and the expulsion of Palestinians.In the midst of Arab Spring, today’s protests are huge, and there are reports of bloodshed among multiple fronts.



Al-Jazeera reports that “dozens” of Palestinians were injured after crossing into a Gaza Strip “buffer zone.

According to Haaretz, at least 8 are dead after Israel forces fired on infiltrators from Syria and Lebanon.

One big fear for Israel is that the situation could turn into another Turkish Flotilla incident, whereby the country’s response could provoke a gigantic backlash.

