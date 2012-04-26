Score Your Free Ticket To The Social Commerce Summit In Chicago

Birchbox co-founder Katia Beauchamp will be there – will you?

Hundreds of innovators in social commerce will convene in downtown Chicago for the Social Commerce Summit on June 7.They’ll dive into disruptive retail trends and how to leverage Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social platforms.



Speakers include the co-founders of Gilt Groupe, BeachMint, and Birchbox, and other disruptive startups.

Also speaking are Fortune 500 marketers and engagement experts from Walmart, Walgreens, McDonald’s, Gatorade, and FedEx.

Business Insider is releasing a block of complimentary tickets specifically to brands. Here’s how to score yours:

Check out the speakers — in addition to the folks listed above, blue-chip VC firms including First Round Capital and General Catalyst, and top-shelf shops like Starcom and OMD — and the agenda.

At the event, speakers will drill into opportunities both for existing companies to profit by leveraging social platforms, and also for disruptive new companies to succeed by playing into consumers’ increasingly social behaviour. At the last Social Commerce Summit in New York, TicketMaster revealed its clever, lucrative Facebook integration. And Warby Parker explained how social powered their insane growth, helping them hit annual targets in their very first month.

