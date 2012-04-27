Score Your Free Ticket To The Mobile Advertising Conference

Are you reaching mobile consumers?

Want to hear about mobile advertising strategy from brands like 1800Flowers, Match.com, and Gilt Groupe?Or the latest tactics in mobile publishing from NHL, ESPN, and AOL?



Then join the executives convening at the Mobile Advertising Conference on June 14 in New York, hosted by Business Insider.

We’re releasing a block of complimentary tickets specifically to brands. Here’s how to score yours:

Check out the speakers — everyone from Google’s head of display to top millennial agency Mr Youth — and agenda.

Then write to [email protected] and let us know why you have to be there. Everyone who writes in scores a discount.

At Mobile Advertising, we’ll intensively discuss techniques for profiting from increased consumer mobile use. Despite sky-rocketing adoption, advertising in mobile lags behind other media. The ratio of mobile ad spending to time spent on devices is a paltry 1:23, versus about 1:1 for TV, according to analytics provider Flurry.

This is despite growing evidence that mobile is going to continue to soak up eyeballs and mindshare. For example, mobile search queries have quadrupled in the last year, and time spent on mobile apps surpassed web browsing in 2011, according to financial firm Macquarie Group and Flurry, respectively, who presented at IGNITION West.

The data indicates that most brands aren’t yet leveraging an enormous chance to connect with consumers. Grab the chance your competitors haven’t. Get an edge by attending the Mobile Advertising Conference.

If you’re not eligible for the brand give-away, you can still reserve an extra early-bird ticket here.

Meanwhile, follow @BI_Events on Twitter for updates. See you at the Mobile Advertising Conference in June!

