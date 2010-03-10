Score! Verizon Strikes $720 Million Deal With NFL To Bring Live Games Onto Mobile Phones

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b71e13c00000000003d8fb4/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="football nfl goalposts" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Next season, NFL fans will be freed from their couches on Sundays.



The National Football League and Verizon Wireless struck a mobile distribution deal that will bring live football games and the league-owned RedZone Channel’s content onto phones beginning this fall, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The paid service will work on BlackBerrys and Android phones. Verizon hasn’t set prices for service, but an announcement is expected in weeks.

More from the WSJ: The deal marks a significant shift in strategy for the NFL, which has never before allowed mobile access to its games on Sunday afternoons. Doing so was long considered by broadcasters to be a threat to the NFL’s golden goose—its Sunday afternoon broadcasts that generate some $1.4 billion in licence fees from News Corp.‘s Fox and CBS Corp’s. CBS, whose executives have said they will keep a close eye on the impact of mobile distribution on their ratings.

Verizon’s four-year deal, which they took over from Sprint, is reportedly worth about $720 million.

Read more at the WSJ—>

